BUA Cement Plc, a subsidiary of BUA Group has received an award of recognition from Okpella Graduates Association (OGA) in Okpella Community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, for fulfilling its role in a Community Development Agreement signed between the organisation and the community.

The association in a visit to BUA Cement in Okpella presented the award to Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director, BUA Cement in company of Richard Gidaddo, General Manager Administration, BUA Cement and Ahmed Idris, Plant Director.

Receiving the award, Binji noted that the relationship and communication between BUA Cement and the community was mutual and still intact adding that the company takes the need of its host communities very seriously. He then expressed the company’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Okpella.

Binji who recalled that BUA Cement had in November 2020 donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers, and two security patrol vehicles to the community assured the association that more development projects that would benefit the people of the Okpella Community were underway.

According to Binji, “I thank you all for this award. This is an indication that the mutual understanding and communication we have is still very much intact and respected.

We have always played our part as a responsible organisation and we will continue to make sure that every of our projects are impactful and yield desired results.

“We are delighted not by just this gesture but by the understanding you have shown us. Let me assure you all that we take the plight of our host communities very serious and we are very committed to make life more meaningful for the people of our host communities”. Binji added.

The association also presented an award to Richard Gidaddo for his role in the development of the CDA.

BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria.