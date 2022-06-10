BUA Cement Company, Sokoto, on Thursday donated drugs and a borehole worth N25 million to nine host communities. Its Managing Director, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, who handed over the items at a brief ceremony in Sokoto, said the gesture was part of the company’s commitment to supporting its host communities.

Binji, represented by Alhaji Sada Sulaiman, Corporate Affairs Manager, said the solar-powered borehole donated to Dagelawa community in Wamakko Local Government Area was valued at N15 million.

“The 10,000-gallon borehole is to support the community to access potable water as part of the company’s commitment to meet the people’s needs.

“However, the drugs, which were shared among eight community clinics, worth N10 million, are in continuation of the gesture for our hosts communities to access free medicines,” he said. Sulaiman listed the benefitting clinics to include, Mobile Police clinic, Gidan Boka Clinic, Gidan Bailu Clinic, Arkilla Clinic, Kalambaina Clinic, Sabon Garin Alu Clinic, Wajeke Clinic and Bakin Kusa Clinic, all in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Alhaji Zubairu Dundaye, Vice-chairman, Wamakko LGA, thanked the company for the gesture.

