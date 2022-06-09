From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The BUA Cement Company has donated drugs and solar motorized borehole worth twenty-five million naira to host communities of Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the beneficiary communities, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji who was represented by the Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman stressed that the gesture was an annual event saying that the company donated the same last year to seven host communities but decided to extend it to eight Communities this year.

Suleman further disclosed that the company also carried out some empowerment programmes through scholarship, building of Mosques training vulnerable persons in skill acquisition in the host Communities.

His words: ”What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communication had given to us.”

The beneficiary Clinics are, Mobile Police, Gidan Boka, Gidan Bailu, Kalambaina, Bakin Kusu, Wajeke, Sabon Garin-Alu and Arkilla

Also, the company donated a 10, 000 gallons of water capacity borehole to Dagelawa community of Wamakko local government area of the state.

The water project which consists of a solar motorized system, six water taps and overhead tank is to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the community.

Vice Chairman, Wamakko local government, Alhaji Zubairu Muhammad Dundaye on behalf of the communities thanked the company management for the benevolence gesture.

He said the water facility will go a long way in ammeriolating the plight of the benefiting communities.

The Vice Chairman urged other companies in the state to emulate BUA, noting that provision of infrastructures is not only left for the government alone.

In his remark, the District head of Wajeke, Alhaji Muhammad Mailatu Gumbi appreciated the efforts of the Cement coy in living up to its corperate social responsibilities, adding that it will saved the residents for going a long distance in searching for portable water.

