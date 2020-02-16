Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Social and business activities were grounded when two trailers loaded with cement rammed into each other at Kugbo Road, along Nyanya-Keffi Expressway, killing four occupants.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that a Dangote Cement driver was trying to avoid a stationary car in front of him when another trailer loaded with BUA Cement lost its brakes and hit the Dangote trailer killing all the occupants of the BUA trailer.

One of the occupants died in his sleep while two of the ‘motor boys’ were removed alive. According to an eyewitness, the wounded might not survive it because their lower regions were shattered.

The eyewitness said that it took a combined team of soldiers, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) and the police to remove the BUA Cement driver from the wreakage.

As at the time of filing this report, all the victims had been evacuated but parts of the two trailers were seen littered on the road.

In spite of the presence of security personnel, hoodlums capitalised on the confusion to cart away some bags of cement littering the road.

The accident which caused a serious gridlock on the road forced people to trek to their destinations. Businesses were shut and social activities like visitations and village meetings were suspended.

Although, businesses were affected, those selling water and mineral water were making brisk businesses.

Vehicles that were caught in the web, had to discharge their passengers, so forcing more people to trek their destinations.

A middle-aged woman told our correspondent that she was going to see her daughter in Asokoto Hospital but could not go because of her bad leg.

According to her, the daughter gave birth yesterday through Caesarian operation but she could not see her again.

“My daughter was delivered of a baby yesterday. I am carrying some food to her. When will I get there now with my bad leg?”

Another old woman, almost bent by age, was seen being helped by security personnel into their vehicle to her destination.