As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nigeria, BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure companies has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong re-echoed the commitment of the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to support various efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Hong said that the donation of the ambulances and facemasks will support the state government in its fight against the COVID 19 pandemic noting that the government has done remarkable well in containing the pandemic so far.

“In recent times, we have seen that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. We want to assist the state government in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic and this is why BUA is supporting the state with these ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.”

“So far, BUA has committed about N8 billion to the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of food supply, medical supplies, equipment, health, infrastructure, and cash donations among others”.