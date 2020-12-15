BUA Group has donated 3 ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Borno state government to combat COVID-19 inits domain. This is coming barely a day after 418 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

BUA had last week donated a total of 9 ambulances and 150,000 facemasks to Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna Governments.

Presenting the donations, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations at BUA Group said the company remains committed to improving the quality of life of Nigerians through its social investments programmes and commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State for his commitment to combating the pandemic in the state.

According to Hong, “The BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been contributing towards the fight against COVID-19 and improving the quality of life of Nigerians. That is why we are donating these 3 ambulances and 100,000 facemask to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. “We are already seeing the second wave of COVID-19. In the past few days, we have seen the resurgence of the pandemic and as a corporate organisation, we want to help in solving this problem,” Hong said.