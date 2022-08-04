BUA Cement on Wednesday handed over a clinic, school and mosque worth N280 million to Gidan Boka community in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The company handed over the completed projects along with 170 tonnes of cement to 68 communities in the LGA.

Managing Director of BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative to support its host communities.

Banji, represented by the Director Human Resources, BUA, Alhaji Altine Wali, said the company engaged in relocation of settlements as part of quarry expansion programme, cleared lands in new Gidan Boka community and allocated lands to the affected families.

Also speaking, the company’s Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Mr Sada Suleiman, said BUA also constructed roads, provided graveyards, pipe born water and electricity to the community.

He said the company ensured a routine distribution of cement to the communities to repair mosque and other infrastructures, and supplied drugs and other consumables to citizens in the host communities.

“BUA cement has been supporting the communities in the area of healthcare, skills training, provision of scholarship and educational materials,” he said.

Suleiman commended the state and local governments, as well as the host communities, for their cordial relationship with the company, which facilitated the interventions.

According to him, the projects were to complement the efforts of the Sokoto State Government in improving the living conditions of the people.