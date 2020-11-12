As part of its contributions to the development of its host communities, BUA Cement has donated six units of 500KVA transformers to boost access to electricity in Okpella Community of Edo State. In the same vein, the company also announced it had provided two security patrol vehicles to the security agencies within the community.

Speaking on the donations, Mr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said that Corporate Social responsibility(CSR) is a critical part of the BUA Cement DNA as it remains committed to the development of host communities wherever it operates. He further added that the six units of 500KVA transformers will ease the burden of access to electricity currently being experienced in Okeplla and promised that BUA will also install the transformers on the community’s behalf. On security patrol vehicles, Binji noted that this will help boost the capacity of the security agencies within the community to provide a more secure environment for the residents and businesses in Okpella.

According to Binji, “our commitment to sustainability, the Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable business practices will remain critical to our business at BUA Cement. We will keep pursuing an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable environment. CSR is how we colour the lives of those around us.”