Tony Osauzo and Ighomuye Lucky, Benin

‎As part of its corporate social responsibility, BUA Cement Company Ltd, yesterday, donated boreholes to six communities in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State with the view of meeting their water needs.

Speaking on the enssence of the projects, the General Manager in charge of administration, Mr Richard Gidado, said the company observed with keen interest that the six communities in Okpella are in dire need of portable water supply for their daily domestic needs, thus necessitating the projects be sited in the communities.

The six communities are Iddo, Imiakuri, Awuyemi, Ogute, Okhuonmunyio and Imiegiele.

“We identified the need in this environment and know that they have poor water supply in this place and our company has taken it as a priority among many other projects that we are going to run in the community to solve their water need and that is why we have come here today.

“As we have this one here, we have boreholes that we have constructed in the other five villages in Okpella”, Gidado said.

He also disclosed that the company has inaugurated Obu Okpella Scholarship Board where six students each from the six communities will be given scholarships for their tertiary education.

“We inaugurated the board of the scholarship scheme this morning. We are going to be training some of their students in the tertiary institutions. BUA will fund them and that is what we have just done today. The community is happy that they are witnessing this project today”, he said.

Commending the donor, Chief Eme Sadoh, said they have been relieved of the burden of how to get quality water for their daily use.