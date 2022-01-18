The latest company to have its stock listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), BUA Foods Plc would be engaging with Capital Market stakeholders today.

According to a filing obtained from the exchange’s website, the newly listed company has invited market stakeholders to its engagement which will be to commemorate the listing of BUA Foods Plc on NGX Main Board.

Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Foods Plc, in company of the Acting Managing Director, BUA Foods Plc, Ayodele Abioye and other Executive and Non-Executive members of BUA FOOD Plc, will address market stakeholders at a Facts Behind the Listing presentation and will be honoured with a Closing Gong ceremony by 2pm.

BUA Foods Plc had on January 4, listed 18 billion ordinary shares by introduction at N40 per share. Daily Sun observed that the price of the security rose from N40 to about N61.80 per share after it lost 6.36 per cent on Monday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, price depreciation in stocks trading on the floor of the NGX yesterday led to the All Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.12 per cent, while investors lost about N3 billion.

Following positive sentiments in the market last week, analysts and traders had been hopeful for a better outing, but price depreciation in BUA Foods, GTCO, Transcorp and 18 others led to the index dropping to 44,399.66 points from 44,454.67 points, representing a 0.12 per cent decline.