Worried by the rising incidences of Coronavirus in Nigeria especially in Kano and Lagos states, the Executive Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has made available an additional N3. 3 billion grant towards equipping two existing permanent facilities in the two states, whilst collaborating with the teaching hospitals in those states. This will further strengthen the efforts of key stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria.

The grant made through BUA Foundation comes barely a month after his donation of N1 billion to the CACOVID Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 and N600million to some states. This is also in addition to donations of foodstuff, equipment and medical supplies. Rabiu further disclosed that N300million in cash will be given to the Presidential Task Force to assist with logistics and operational activities in the states.

The statement reads: “I view with deep concern, the increased rate of spread of the coronavirus especially in Kano and Lagos despite concerted collective efforts to curb the spread and effects of the virus in Nigeria.

I also wish to commend the leadership shown by the taskforce as well as the NCDC in this fight. However, we all know more needs to be done.