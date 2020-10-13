Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group yesterday signed an agreement with FAVA of Italy for the supply and installation of a 720 tonnes per day pasta processing plant across 5 lines. Upon completion in 2021, the plant will enable BUA become the second largest pasta producer in Nigeria. This new plant will complement BUA Group’s already existing 720Tpd pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to raise its total installed pasta processing capacity to 1,440tons per day across 10 lines by end of 2021.

Speaking during the signing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said, We are excited to work with FAVA for the supply and installation of our newest 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to complement the existing 5 lines of the same capacity we have in the same location. “This project will drive our total installed capacity for pasta processing to 1,440 tons per day by 2021 to meet increasing demand as well as take advantage of our prime location in Port Harcourt to efficiently supply key markets in Nigeria as well as the immediate regional markets.”

“As the region’s population continues to rise, our continued investments across the agriculture and foods processing value chain will be crucial in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region.