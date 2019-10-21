BUA Group, has been announced as the main sponsor of the 2020 edition of Africa’s largest private sector forum, the Africa CEO Forum holding in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in March 2020.

This was revealed during a joint press conference between BUA Group, the Africa CEO Forum and the Jeune Afrique Media Group in Lagos recently.

In attendance were the Group Chief Operating Officer, BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe and the Founder/President of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed and senior executives from both organizations.

Speaking to the media recently, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group, O’tega Ogra, in his opening remark,said, the partnership with the Africa CEO Forum is in line with BUA Group’s “Africa by Africans for Africa” vision. Ogra noted that the partnership between the two institutions has cemented its place as the largest Africa Focused business summit.

“It is our expectation that this partnership between BUA Group and the Africa CEO Forum will unlock opportunities in Africa by championing private sector-led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and sustainable business” he said.

Corroborating him, Madukwe, who signed the agreement on behalf of the company, said that the signing will mark the first time a Nigerian company will be main sponsor of the Africa CEO Forum, adding that it is significant since Nigeria signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFTCA).

“As a key businessÍ and investor in Nigeria and Africa, one of the many ways to show BUA Group’s commitment beyond our numerous investments and social impact initiatives is to support platforms that will encourage business-business and business-government engagement whilst proffering workable solutions to Africa’s development needs”.

For his part, President and Founder of the Africa CEO Forum as well as the Managing Director of Jeune Afrique media group, Amir Ben Yahmed, welcomed BUA Group as the main sponsor of the 2020 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.