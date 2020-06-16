With BUA Group acquiring majority stakes in PW Nigeria Limited – a mining, engineering, procurement, construction and infrastructure firm, its managment has expressed readiness to capture the untapped potential of Nigeria’s mining sector.

BUA Group, a leading food, mining and infrastructure conglomerate had recently announced the acquisition of majority stakes in PW Nigeria Limited in March 2020 to further deepen its investments in the mining and infrastructure business in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week scheduled to hold in Abuja, Chris McQuillan, Mining Director, PW Nigeria, disclosed that PWN has over the years, provided full spectrum services to investors and has successfully secured and executed private and public projects for well-known local and foreign companies over the years across Nigeria and sub-region.

He added that BUA’s acquisition of majority shares in PWN was strategic to promote mining opportunities for the Nigerian economy through turn-key mining solutions, executed to world class standards.

According to the PWN director, “It is difficult not to get excited by the opportunities that exist in Nigeria’s mining sector which remains largely untapped. We recently spent some time in the British geological survey going through mining records for the region that date back to the early 1900s. A lot of enthusiasm existed during this period, we want to reignite this enthusiasm and bring the sector back to life.

“We are currently the mining contractor of choice with Imperial JV and Lafarge Holcim in Nigeria as well as other major players in the mining sector. “PWN has secured an initial investment from a consortium of Irish-Canadian mining investors on three gold targets in Niger state. The investment will be used for further exploration of these targets in the form of geo-chemistry, aero magnetics, reverse circulation drilling, diamond drilling and fire assays.