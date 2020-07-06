BUA Cement, One of West Africa’s largest Cement companies, has announced that it is set to establish a three million metric tonnes cement plant and 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde Local Government areas of Adamawa state.

This was disclosed when its Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, led the management team on a courtesy call to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in the Government House, Yola.

Speaking during the visit, Rabiu said preliminary findings showed that the two local governments are reputed to have good quality limestone deposits and BUA Cement is ready to begin the investment in the state. He added that BUA would use new technologies to supply power to the proposed cement plant and communities of Guyuk and Lamurde in addition to providing three thousand direct and five thousand indirect jobs.

The BUA Chairman stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant would be the major investment in the North East by BUA and solicited support of Governor Umaru Fintiri to set up the factory in Guyuk. Rabiu said the company made a decision to source its raw materials locally and it has invested billions of dollars in various sectors across Nigeria and therefore urged the state government to support BUA to actualise the Guyuk Cement project. In addition, he praised the commitment of the governor to the development of many sectors within one year in office despite the economic challenges in Adamawa. Responding, Governor Fintiri said his administration’s effort in exploring local contents has started yielding results and thanked BUA for showing interest in establishing the cement plant in Guyuk.

He further assured the management team of BUA that government will make whatever is needed and provide the necessary support which will create enabling environment so that the BUA Cement company in Guyuk will become a reality.