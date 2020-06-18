BUA Group has warned Dangote Group to remove its excavators and trenches used in barricading the entrance of Obu Mines in three days or face contempt of court proceedings.

BUA Group in a statement said that Dangote, in its not-so-surprising tactic and in total disregard to the court and rule of law, has laid siege on BUA’s Obu Mines Okpella, by placing excavators and creating trenches at the entrance to effectively prevent BUA vehicles from operating at the mining sites even after a competent Federal High Court in Benin, recently granted BUA rights over the mines.

While drawing public attention to Dangote’s illegal self-help measures, BUA warned Dangote to restore access to its mining sites, by refilling the trenches and removing its excavator, within three days or face contempt proceedings against the Group and Patrick Omokagbor, one of its employees who coordinated the contemptuous act, acting on the instruction of Devakumar Edwin – an Indian and a director of the Dangote Group.

BUA further urged Dangote to obey the rule of law which is the pillar and foundation of any democracy, noting that no one is above the law no matter how highly placed, powerful or influential. It also advised Dangote to appeal the court’s judgement instead of engaging in illegal tactics.

According to the statement: “BUA Group is set to institute contempt of court proceedings against Dangote Group, Dangote Cement and two of its employees after the company flouted the recent judgement of the Federal High Court in Benin which granted BUA the rights to peaceful possession of its Obu Mines Okpella pending the determination of the other two suits before it.

“BUA wishes to draw the attention of the general public and the relevant authorities to the brazen attempt of the Dangote Group to frustrate a recent judgment of a Federal High Court, Benin in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/101/2017: BUA v. IGP & Ors, in a bid to deprive the BUA Group of the fruit of its successful litigation.