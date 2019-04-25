Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri could not find the solution to the ferocious shots of China’s Fan Zhendong in the third round of men’s singles at the 2019 ITTF World Championships holding in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite a good start from the African champion, the world number one Chinese could not withstand losing the first game and he leveled up at 9-9 to end the encounter at 12-10.

But the Nigerian was no match to the Asian giant in the second and third games with the Chinese winning 11-2, 11-6.

Aruna Quadri made an attempt to rally back into the game in the fourth game and he started leading just like he did in the first game but the super finish of Fan Zhendong again came to fore as he leveled up against to win at 11-9. The match ended 4-0 (12-10, 11-2, 11-6, 11-9) in faovur of the Chinese star.

However, the fans at the Hungexpo Hall applauded the Nigerian for his good display against the best table tennis player in the world.