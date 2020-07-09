Kano State House of Assembly has given assurance that it would not reverse allocations made to Education and Health sectors of the state in the 2020 budget.

House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Abba Ibrahim Garko dropped the hint when he received members of the Nutrition Working Group in his office at the Assembly Complex.

The Network was on an advocacy to the House to impress it on the law makers to retain the funds already allocated to child nutrition in the 2020 budget.

Garko, who said that nutrition was under the health sector, assured that “ The budget line on nutrition would not be touched when the budget gets to the appropriation committee. And even if the budget ministry decided to reduce it, we would reverse that decision”

He regretted that the pandemic had affected the businesses of government, adding that it had led to a drop in the earnings of the state and a down cut from N206 billion to N 138 billion in the size of the state budget.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the network, Abdullahi Zakari stressed the importance of the 20020 allocation to child nutrition, saying the allocation would go a long way to saving the lives of many under nourished children in the state.

He also reminded the law maker of his pledge, during a workshop held Dutse, Jigawa State, to mobilize his colleagues to reserve a good measure of their constituency project to addressing issues of child nutrition in the state.

He appealed to him to exercise their oversight functions as a committee and ensure the immediate release of the allocation meant for nutrition in the previous budget.

It could be recalled that only last week, the State Executive Council endorsed the downward review of the budget of the state by 30 percent.