Alhaji Usman Bello-Kankara, the District Head of Ketare, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina, has tasked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to redouble its efforts towards generating more revenue for the country.

The district head, who is also the Kanwan Katsina, made the call when he received a team from the communication unit of the NCS Headquarters Abuja.

Bello-Kankara, a retired Comptroller in the customs service, said there is a need for the NCS to intensify efforts in boosting revenue from imports and exports.

According to him, “this has become most imperative in view of the dwindling oil revenue, which has impacted negativity on the implementation of the budgets.

”Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service need to intensify efforts in revenue generation for the government to reduce the budget deficit for infrasctructure development of the country.”

He attributed his outstanding performance in the field of media and public relations, while in service, to his early experience and exposures in the FRCN Kaduna in 1975

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the native ruler had served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports Commands in Lagos.

The team, led by Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Mai Wada, had told the ruler that they were in Katsina to interview him for a documentary as a retired Comptroller of Customs.

According to Mai Wada, his team came to interview the retiree on his experience while in Customs and life after retirement, describing him as a tested and trusted officer. (NAN)