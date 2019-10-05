Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of next week’s presentation of the 2020 budget to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari will now preside over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday had been moved. In a two-paragraph statement, Adesina said: “The extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled to hold on Saturday has been shifted to Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 noon.

“The meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would still be presented to the National Assembly at 2 p.m on Tuesday.”

The Federal Government plans to return to the January–December budget calendar. Nigeria currently runs a May-June budget cycle, a development caused by executive-legislature delays since the 8th National