Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked over N2,264,014,113,091 for debt service in the 2019 budget, while about N1,378,788,677,233 was allocated for capital development fund.

While the State House would spend N96,106,948 for contributory pension–employer’s contribution, it also proposed N145,143,963 million on foodstuff/catering materials and supplies in the 2019 budget.

Besides, the Villa plans to spend N135,668,651 million for refreshments and meals whereas office rent will cost the government N66,669,965 million.

In the same manner, a total of N478,313,996 million has been budgeted for honorarium and sitting allowances for State House officials. Their medical expenses, according to the budget document is expected to gulp N51,821,160 whereas welfare packages would take N240,730,180 million. To deepen the anti-corruption fight within the Villa, the government allocated a total of N7,341,583 million in support of the initiative.

On capital expenditure, a total of N6,002,789,801 billion was budgeted, out of which the purchase of fixed assets would take N760,816,892 while purchase of motor vehicles would cost N607,102,110. Purchase of office furniture and fittings, N15,612,307; purchase of library books and equipment, N44,554,950; purchase of sporting/gaming equipment, N39,773,525; purchase of hello spares/maintenance N53,774,000.

Meanwhile, despite the public rejection of ranches across the country, the Federal Government went ahead to propose a whopping N28,908,625 million in the 2019 budget for the upgrade of Villa ranch and construction of wildlife whilst also budgeting about N65,431,205 million for wildlife conservation within the State House.Following the herdsmen/farmers crises across the country, the Federal Government had proposed the establishment of ranches in all the states of the federation, although this was stoutly rebuffed by many Nigerians. But government went ahead on June 20, 2018, to approve over 94 ranches in 10 states.

This comes as Total Personnel cost in the Villa is expected to rise to N1,645,266,597, in 2019 while total overhead cost would be N2,740,063,436. Similarly Total recurrent would cost N4,385,330,033 while total capital would gulp N6,002,789,801.

Other major line items for the State House in 2019 include, water rate at, N65,684,953, Internet access charges at N67,106,117, and maintenance of office furniture, according to the 2019 budget breakdown, would cost the Federal Government N9,697,987 million.