Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that Nigeria national budget is not aligned with the country’s development goals.

Gbajabiamila stated this, while declaring open, the pre-inauguration dialogue is the National Budget Reform Round-table, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The speaker noted that efforts by the government to deliver on its promises on infrastructural development, enhanced security, economic development among others cannot be actualised, except there is an effective budget policy.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, said there is need for the executive and legislature to collaborate to ensure an effective budget system in the country.

“Our annual budget are yet to be aligned with our development goals. …There is need for the legislature and the executive to work together,” he stated.