From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state government has tasked the accountants of various Ministries Department and Agencies to be transparent and accountable in managing public funds as ascribed in the 2022 budget of sustainable Transformation.

Briefing News men on Friday is the commissioner for Finance, Budget and planning Mr. Daniel E. Agyeno while breaking down and reviewing the budget presented by the governor of the state Engr. Abdullahi Sule saying the present Administration attaches high premium to accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

In this light, he said the Ministry of Finance, Budget and planning would monitor closely, the implementation of all programmes and policies enunciated in this year’s budget.

“I therefore, wish to call on all the Accounting Officers of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State to be guided by the Appropriation Law as well as to ensure that all revenue due to the State Government are properly collected and accounted for so that our set targets can be achieved.” He said

Reviewing the 2021 Budget, the commissioner recalled that the Nasarawa State Government had earmarked a total of N115,722,814,543.00 (One Hundred and Fifteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Two Million, Eight Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-Three Naira) only for the 2021 fiscal year.

This amount was made up of a recurrent expenditure of N67,437,759,617.28 (Sixty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and fifty Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventeen Naira, Twenty-Eight Kobo and the sum of N 48,285,054,925.73 (Forty-Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Eight Five Million, Fifty-Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Five Naira, Seventy-Three Kobo for Capital Expenditure respectively.

Reviewing the 2022 Fiscal year Budget, Mr Egyeno said the budget earlier presented by His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, is anchored on the need to consolidate and sustain the achievements recorded over the years.

He said the parameters and fiscal assumption of the 2022 Budget was based on Conservative oil price benchmark of 57 US Dollars per barel, daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day, exchange rate of N410.15 per US Dollar; and Projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and Inflation rate of 13 percent.

He further said the policy Thrust for the 2022 budget will be focused on completion of some on-going projects, enhancement of Internal] Revenue Generation (IGR),construction of Rural Feeder Roads Within the State; construction of Bus Terminal Karu and Lafia; creation of enabling environment for Public-Private Partnership (PPP); establishment of Technological Hubs to Expand Citizen Knowledge (Skills acquisition centres).

He added that there would be step up Wealth Creation and Job Opportunities Through Youth and Human Economic Empowerment (Capacity building, Start-up capital/ Seed for trainees), encouraging Science Education to Support Engineering, Medical and Technical Needs, continued collaboration and meeting obligations with Development Partners and strengthening governance and institutions in line with global best practices agricultural Liberalization with emphasis on extension services, encouraging commercial farming and cottage industry for value chain.

“Solid minerals exploration and exploitation in collaboration with the Federal Government and partnership with investors as alternative sources of revenue generation, increase {in the number of Teachers in the State.” He stated.

The Finance Boss also reviewed the size of the 2022 budget disclosing that the total budget size for 2022 as passed into law stands at 110,849,954,879,40 with anticipated Revenue sources to come from the opening balance of N2.8 billion, federation Account, internally generated revenue IGR, of N26.08 billion, Aid and grants N17.21 billion and Capital Receipts N17.35 billion.

He also explained that the 2022 recurrent expenditure is in a total of N 71,770,512,458.57 only is earmarked for the year 2022 with personnel cost having a total sum of N41,440,400,830.57 while overhead cost stood at N30,330, 111,628,00 respectively for 12 months in 2022, while the capital Expenditure size for the 2022 budget is N39, 079,442,420,92.

according to him some of the major projects and programmes to be carried out in 2022 fiscal year includes; Economic Empowerment Through Agriculture – 988, 194,907.20, poverty Alleviation . 112,500,000.00, Improvement to Human Health – 1,349,200,000.00, Enhancing Skills and Knowledge9,712,509,853.72,Housing and Urban Development 13,352,500,000.00,Youth – 170,000,000.00,Environmental Improvement 215,000,000.00,Water Resources and Rural Developments, 3,569,000,000.00 Information.

Others include; Communication and Technology – 244,000,000.00,Growing the Private Sector – 807,750,000.00,Reform of Government and Governance – 3,362,087,660.00 Power – 2,414,700,000.00 Airport – 1,000,000,000.00 COVID-19 – 594,000,000.00, Climate change, 1 018,500,000.00p

Mr Agyeno therefore expressed the Government’s appreciation for the immense contribution and support given by all stakeholders, particularly civil servants, members of the press and Civil Society Organizations during the last fiscal year.

He however, solicit maximum support from of general public towards the successful implementation of the 2022 budget of ‘Sustainable Transformation.