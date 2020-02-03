Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Deputy Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Magaji, has reiterated the House’s commitment to a harmonious relationship with the executive arm of government in the state.

Magaji stated this during a special prayer organised for the state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Supreme Court victory held in Yabo town, Yabo Local Government of the state.

The prayer session was led the Chief Imam of Yabo Central Jumma’t Mosque, Alhaji Lemo Faruk Yabo, and attended by other Islamic clerics, community leaders, APC bigwigs as well as residents of the community.

Magaji while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the session said the good leadership virtue exhibited by Governor Tambuwal since inception had earned him wider supports from the people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Part of the support given to the state executive led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the speedy passage into law of this year’s Appropriation Bill. That shows the harmonious relationship that exists between the executive and the legislative,” the lawmaker explained.

The Deputy Speaker assured that the expectations of the electorate will be met by the present administration, adding that the “citizens’ welfare had already been prioritised in the 2020 budget by the state government,” and urged more supports and prayers for the state governor.

The lawmaker, however, commended the people of Yabo community for their prayers and support for Tambuwal’s administration.

He reiterated that as lawmakers saddled with the primary responsibility of making laws for good governance and peace, the House would not relent in offering adequate and affordable representation to the electorate.

Magaji, however, called on the opposition to embrace the olive branch offer of Governor Tambuwal and join hands in moving the state forward.

Earlier, the Chief Imam with other Islamic clerics expressed gratitude to God for making his victory at the election tribunal, Appeal and Supreme Courts a success.

The clerics also prayed God to continue to guide and protect the governor in the discharge of his duties as well as grant continuous peace and stability to the state and the country at large.

Dignitaries in attendance on the occasion included the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Hon. Abdullahi Maigwadu; his Establishment and Service Matters counterpart, Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo; former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Gadawa.

Others were erstwhile Executive Chairman, State Universal Primary Education Board, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, and Yabo Local Government Council officials, among others.