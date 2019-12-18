Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governors of the 36 states of the federation are currently meeting on the platform of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja over deductions for Budget Support Facility loan granted them by the Federal Government.

The meeting is presided over by the Chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Federal Government had in September, begun deduction of the N614 billion bailout funds it gave to states for payment of salaries of workers in 2016.

In October, the governors kicked against the plan to extend the repayment period of its budget support to state governments from 20 to 30 years.

The Federal Government had explained that the monthly repayment had reduced from N252 million to N162 million based on the extension.

The forum will review the agenda of the National Executive Council meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday at the Aso Rock Villa.

It would also deliberate on the immediate actions required by the governors on Seattle Declaration on polio eradication.

The Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly would also brief the governors.

The governors will also receive briefing from the Deputy High Commissioner of United Kingdom, Harriet Thompson, on the country’s investment forum, among other items listed for discussion.