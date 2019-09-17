Founder of BudgIT, Mr Seun Onigbinde, yesterday, bowed to wild outrage and resigned his appointment as Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

The resignation comes against the backdrop of criticism by supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All progressive Congress (APC) that he had no moral justification to serve in a government he had persistently criticised over the past four years.

In a post titled: ‘An update on my appointment’, Onigbinde expressed his disappointment over attacks on his person following his appointment by Minister of State for Budget, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba.

“Upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.

“It is clear that recent media reports about my appointment have created a complex narrative, which I believe would engender an atmosphere of mistrust, as I planned to proceed.

“I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me.

“My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimises resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

“I will always be of help to the Federal Government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies. I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed,” he wrote.

Onigbinde’s BudgIT is a civic group committed to government financial transparency.