From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ebonyi State government, Tuesday, said the latest rating by BudgIT has confirmed that Governor David Umahi administration is prudent in management of state finances.

Rivers State had topped 35 other states in fiscal performance ranking, followed closely by Ebonyi and Anambra states as recently released by BudgIT. In the ratings of 2020 and 2019, Ebonyi had come 6th and 13th respectively.

Reacting to the development, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, Dr. Stephen Odo, said in the first place, the ranking is a confirmation of consistency and adequacy of the state government policy and should restore the confidence of the public in the governance process of Ebonyi.

According to him, investors and intending investors should see this as a validation of the viability of the state economy.

“The ranking should also improve the confidence of international organizations in their working relationship with the state in developing its economy which should translate into more investment by private sector leading to more job creation and revenue generation and the overall welfare of the citizens,” Odo stated.

The Commissioner explained that Ebonyi under Umahi’s watch is driven consciously by the zero oil campaign and local content policy which encourages increase in local production, consumption and utilisation of both human and material resources.

