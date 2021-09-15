Founder of BudgIT, Mr Oluseun Onigbinde, has urged government functionaries to sustain discipline and accountability in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Onigbinde gave the advice yesterday in Abuja during the organisation’s 10th anniversary of civic innovation and impact in Nigeria.

He said such attitude would encourage other citizens to imbibe the culture of accountability and integrity in all their dealings, thereby adding immense value to the country.

According to him, BudgIT applies technology to intersect citizens’ engagement with institutions, to facilitate societal change.

He said as a pioneer in the field of social advocacy, BudgIT used array of tech tools to simplify budgets and matters of public spending, for citizens to easily track.

Onigbinde said the organisation was focused on raising standard of transparency and accountability in governance.

“We are in constant partnership with civil society, public institutions and the media, chiefly in the areas of fiscal analyses, civic technology and data representation. BudgIT’s methodology is deploying refined data mining skillsets to creatively represent data, and we empower citizens to use the resulting information in demanding improved service delivery beyond budget access.”

He further said that BudgIT functions on the premise that budgets must work for the people.

“Most emblematic is our project-tracking tool (Tracka), created in 2014. Tracka is now functional in 20 States, and allows Nigerians post pictures of developmental projects in their communities. With BudgIT’s project officers aiding citizens offline to communicate with their elected representatives.”

He said that it helped the people to demand for completion of government projects in their neighbourhoods.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.