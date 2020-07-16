Budweiser, the king of beers, has launched its highly anticipated campaign of the year, titled “Smooth.”

The campaign highlights the superior smooth liquid of Budweiser, making it fit for Naija Kings. Communications for the campaign commenced on July 1, with messages educating consumers on the high quality of the liquid content of the brand. The campaign, which was launched on digital, radio, TV and out-of-home, highlights that Budweiser is brewed longer for a smooth refreshing taste. Thus, the brand’s unique quality gives the beer its special taste.

As with other Budweiser Nigeria campaigns, the brand used its celebrity ambassadors including Teni Makanaki, newly signed Mayorkun, Mike Edwards, Ebuka, DJ Nana, DJ Consequence and DJ Crowd Kontroller, to make a bold statement. The commercial also features a professional dancer who mimed to the flow of the liquid, establishing it smoothness. The marketing team at AB InBev led, by the Marketing Director, Mrs. Tolulope Adedeji, deserves some accolades for the timing of this commercial as consumers have been craving for positive news. “The campaign simply communicates intrinsic value that makes Budweiser the King of Beers. Budweiser is brewed longer for a superior, smoother taste that won’t hold you back,” explains Jumoke Okikiolu, High-End Marketing Manager.