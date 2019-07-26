Budweiser has announced multi-year partnerships with two of the top international football leagues, the Premier League and LaLiga.

As a long-time partner of the FIFA World Cup and supporter of football leagues and several national teams worldwide, Budweiser was proud to expand its support for the world’s game and connect to more football fans every year.

These new partnerships will activate across five continents and in more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, China, South Africa, India, Chile and Nigeria, bringing fans closer to their football heroes through a series of unique programmes across the globe.

As the world’s most valuable beer brand, the king of beers will launch its global ‘Be A King’ campaign in conjunction with these partnerships. This campaign will inspire fans around the world by bringing them closer to the kings of the game. Activations will include limited edition packaging showcasing the iconic league trophies, exclusive viewing parties, broadcast media assets and content partnership designed to celebrate the greatness of the players on the field and the cultural impact of the players off the field.

“We are excited to kick-off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and LaLiga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe,” said Pedro Earp, Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev. “We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players and, most importantly, the fans.”

Premier League Interim Chief Executive, Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to announce Budweiser as a new Premier League partner.”