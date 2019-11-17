Zika Bobby

Budweiser, a premium brand from the stable of International Breweries Plc, a member of the AB InBev family, has concluded plans to sponsor top-performing sales staff and distributors to watch select European Premier League matches, as a way of rewarding and appreciating them for their hard work and commitment.

A total of 54 persons are being rewarded for their performance in the recent financial year and to spur them on raising the ante.

In a statement, IB’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Tolulope Adedeji, said the move is one of the company’s ways of celebrating its distributors and employees as critical stakeholders of the organisation’s sales and distribution value chain having added value and contributed immensely to the business over the years.