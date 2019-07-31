Emma Jemegah

Budweiser, a proud member of the AB InBev group has announced a three-year global multi-year sponsorships of two of the top international football leagues, the English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga.

A long time partner of the FIFA World Cup and supporter of football leagues and several national teams worldwide, Budweiser decided to expand its support for the world’s game and connect to more football fans every year.

These new sponsorships will activate in Nigeria, bringing fans closer to their football heroes through a series of unique programmes.

Speaking on the partnership, Annabelle Degroot, Managing Director, International Breweries said: “We are excited to kick off these long-term partnerships, with the English Premier League and LaLiga, two world-class football leagues. “We know how much our consumers love football and that is why it is important to us as a company to help them enjoy these great football moments in grand, unique and exciting ways, only Budweiser can bring to life.”

She further said: “We are passionate about football and so are our consumers, so we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players and most importantly, the fans.

Commenting on the sponsorships, Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, International Breweries, said: “Football occupies a unique place in our culture. Nigerians are passionate about football as it unites us. It has the power to transcend societal barriers such as tribe, language and religion. Football is not just the most popular sport in Nigeria, it plays an important role in the lives of the people, who are endeared to it.”