Juventus great Gigi Buffon has plans to play on next season – even if he isn’t handed new terms by the club.

The 43 year-old has a deal to June and Gazzetta dello Sport says he feels fresh and energetic enough to play on next term.

No immediate plans are underway regarding new contract negotiations, though a meeting with Juve president Andrea Agnelli is expected to soon be held with Buffon to discuss the situation.

Buffon recognises how important his presence is inside Juve’s locker room, but the goalkeeper has plans for some regular football next term.

Indeed, his current thinking is to find a club where he will be the No1