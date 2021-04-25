The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, has urged leaders to be fair and just in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Bugaje who made the appeal during the annual Ramadan lecture organized by Nasrul-Lahi-Faitih Society (NASFAT), Kaduna State branch, said everyone must render account on the Day of Resurrection.

Represented by Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, of the School of Health Science Technology, Kaduna Polytechnic, Bugaje also called for a leadership selection process at all levels of governance.

He spoke on the topic ‘Poor Leadership from Islamic Perspective: Causes, Consequences and Solutions.’

The executive secretary described leadership as a divine trust, which all leaders must strive to deliver by ensuring that good strive over evil.

According to him, the first important thing in leadership selection is to identify someone with unquestionable character and who possess good leadership qualities.

“When you have this the issues will be less.

”Getting someone with moral courage to do the right thing and forbid wrong doings, who would do something not for his own benefit but for the benefit of all,” he said.

Bugaje said Nigeria has been faced with bad governance over the years because people choose leaders based on the size of their pockets and not whether they possess the qualities of a good leader.

He also spoke on street begging and the need for leaders to address the problem.

“As a good leader, it is a responsibility to stop them and ensure that children go back to school.

”This will protect their rights and set them on the path of becoming something in the future,” he said.

He said the idea of sending children to ‘Almajiri’ school was no longer tenable as there are schools in all communities where children can learn Islamic knowledge.

Also, the NASFAT Zonal chairman, Alhaji Kabir Bello, called on Muslims to rededicates themselves in the service of Allah.

“Let our every behavior at every point be our identity as Muslims,” he said.

The NASFAT branch Chairman, Muhyideen Yusuf, said the lecture came at a time the country is facing multiple challenges and unprecedented level of insecurity.

Yusuf urged the people to utilise the knowledge leant during the Ramadan lecture for the development of the country.

NAN reports that 14 members of the association were presented with cash grant while award was also presented to some outstanding members for their dedication and commitment to the organization. (NAN)