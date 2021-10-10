From John Adams, Minna

Former governorship candidate and former House of Representatives member, who represented Kaita/Jibaya Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Dr. Usman Bugage, has described the level of corruption under the present administration as “endemic” with high level of impunity, saying that corruption now is worst since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

“It was in this government that a snake swallowed N300million, it was in this government that we saw one billion of naira expended on cutting of grass and it is this government that we saw a former governor and serving senator, standing trial for billions of naira by EFCC being appointed minister,” Bugaje said.

The political activist and Islamic scholar spoke during the second annual Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organized by the Coalition of Northern Groups in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Bugage equally described the 22 years of democracy in Nigeria as a serious setback for the country, saying that the country is worst under democratic rule even though he maintained that it is the best and most acceptable form of government all over the world.

“If we ask ourselves what have we gained in the last 22 years of democracy from 1999 to date, the answer is poverty and misery. Poverty is more than double and unemployment is at its peak,” he said.

He, however, regretted that within this period the revenue that has accrued to the country is unprecedented, adding, “The country has never had such revenue since independence but poverty and underdevelopment is everywhere.

