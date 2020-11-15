Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu yesterday said that for Nigeria democracy to consolidate and be sustainable, the youths should urgently embrace #BUGREV ( Buhari Agrarian Revolution).

This he said would build a middle class in the rural communities that would end #EndSARS syndrome.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain said the construction of rural middle class in Nigeria, was the panacea to absorb #EndSARS members and solve myriads of socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

Okechukwu stressed that building a rural middle class was imperative if the country would address the despair, discontent, unemployment, hunger, the gross equality and widespread insecurity which cumulatively over decades trigged off the #EndSARS imbroglio.

Describing #BUGREV as one of the Utility Bolts Okechukwu who was speaking to newsmen at hometown, Eke, Enugu said, “Accordingly, for our democracy to consolidate and be sustainable, there is urgent need for youths to embrace #BUGREV so as to construct a middle class in the rural communities to end #EndSARS syndrome.

“In short with massive mechanisation, #EndSARS syndrome will be a thing of the past. Massive mechanization is a major component of #BUGREV, where subsistence famers will migrate to commercial farming and commercial famers will migrate to large scale farming.

“Green Imperative Project (GIP) an arm of #BUGREV, targets to engage thousands of youths in over 600 tractor servicing centres and over 100 agro processing centres. It is Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s Government to Government Project between Nigeria and Brazil. The tractor servicing centres are meant to avoid the mistakes of the past when farm implements are abandoned at any slight breakdown and rusts away.”

The VON boss further described #BURGEV as the roadmap to absorb #EndSARS members adding that it would lead to economic recovery in Nigeria just as it would yield 100 million jobs in 10 years and offset Nigeria’s foreign debts.

He said, “#BUGREV will upgrade 70 percent of Nigerians in subsistence farming to mechanised commercial famers , motivate and mobilize more people, especially #EndSARS members into Agriculture.”

Under the #BURGEV, big famers, cooperative farmers and new entrants from #EndSARS according to him stand to benefit from the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“#BUGREV which was launched on 17th November 2015, in the early stages of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, is a policy which touches on our common heritage and our uncommon Almighty God’s heritage.”

Stressing that five decades post 1970 Nigeria, no military Head of State or civilian President had deeply thought of pragmatically shifting attention back to agriculture and mobilised men and material than President Buhari, he said that the President had committed so much humongous amount of money to the agriculture transformation and modernisation. Hence the hashtag #BUGREV.

“Even our desire for devolution of powers or restructuring will make better sense, and be more meaningful; otherwise ENDSARS syndrome will continue to hunt us.”