Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, yesterday, said that for Nigeria’s democracy to consolidate and be sustainable, youths should embrace Buhari Agrarian Revolution, also known as #BUGREV.

This he said would build middle class in rural communities and bring to an end the crisis that trailed #EndSARS protest.

Okechukwu who stated this at a press conference in Eke, Enugu State said building a rural middle class was imperative if the country would address the despair, discontent, unemployment, hunger, the gross inequality and widespread insecurity accumulated over the decades and which trigged off the #EndSARS imbroglio.

“For our democracy to consolidate and be sustainable, there is urgent need for youths to embrace #BUGREV so as to construct a middle class in rural communities to end #EndSARS syndrome. In short with massive mechanisation, #EndSARS syndrome will be a thing of the past. Massive mechanisation is a major component of #BUGREV, where subsistence famers will migrate to commercial farming and commercial famers will migrate to large scale farming.

“Green Imperative Project (GIP) an arm of #BUGREV, targets to engage thousands of youths in over 600 tractor servicing centres and over 100 agro-processing centres. It is Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s government to government project between Nigeria and Brazil. The tractor servicing centres are meant to avoid the mistakes of the past when farm implements are abandoned at any slight breakdown and rusts away.”

The VON boss said the project would lead to economic recovery as it would yield 100 million jobs in 10 years and offset Nigeria’s foreign debts.