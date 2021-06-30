Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle announced his defection in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, at a special rally to receive him into the party.

“As from today, I Bello Matawallen Maradun, governor of Zamfara, I am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC.

“As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara. I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward,” Matawalle said.

Daily Sun had last week exclusively reported the plan by the Zamfara governor to dump the PDP.

With the defection, President Muhammadu Buhari said the ruling party “is becoming more popular because of its impressive performance record and commitment to good governance.”

In a message delivered on his behalf by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said: “I’m proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria.

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

All the 24 members of the state House of Assembly, all the three senators and six out of the seven members of the Federal House of Representatives have also defected to the APC. The Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency, Kabiru Mafara, however, remained in the PDP.

Aside the President who was represented by the SGF, Matawalle was received into the rulling party by 11 APC governors, ministers, senators and House of Reps members.

National Chairman of APC Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni named Matawalle as the new APC leader in the state, in line with the party’s constitution.

