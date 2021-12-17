From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 79 years of age, the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described him as the father of modern Nigeria, hero and inspirer.

Buhari marked his birthday today, being Friday December 17, 2021.

Zailani expressed this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

“We rejoice with the father of modern Nigeria, our hero and inspirer, President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks the age of 79 today.

“Buhari within his six years at the helm of affairs, has rescued NIgeria from infrastructural deficit.

“Our president is focused on transforming Nigeria through provision of critical infrastructure that will attract investments, leading to more jobs and a robust economy.

“Therefore, all Nigerians should shun political criticism and join the moving train of progressives in moving the country forward.

“Our father, President Buhari we wish you a happy birthday and many happy returns, more fruitful years in good health and prosperity”. The statement said.

