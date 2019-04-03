Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the National Assembly of padding the debt figures to be reimbursed to various states by the Federal Government.

Specifically, he challenged lawmakers to furnish him with details of the figure they approved for Delta and Taraba states.

In a letter sent to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari said he would go ahead with his earlier repayment plan and jettison the one approved by the National Assembly.

The Senate, had in December last year, approved the over N300 billion worth of promissory notes to enable the Federal Government repay states for projects executed on its behalf.

A promissory note is a debt instrument which one party promises in writing to pay a determinate sum of money to the other, either at a fixed or determinable future time, under specific terms.

President Buhari noted that the total amount approved by the National Assembly to Delta and Taraba states was higher than the amount approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He said the National Assembly did not approve reimbursement to Bauchi and Kogi states after FEC approved reimbursements for them.

“I wish to inform the Senate that we have received the approval of the National Assembly via letter referenced NASS/CNA/106/volume11/004 dated 29th January 2019 for refunds to Delta and Taraba states through the issuance of a promissory note for projects executed on behalf of the federal government,” the letter read.

Continuing, he wrote: “In view of the approval of the National Assembly, the following was observed. While the Federal Executive Council approved the total sum of N78 billion (78,601,631,430.16), as reimbursement to Delta and Taraba state governments, National Assembly approved N90 billion (90,236,461,031.36) which is higher than the amount approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“The national assembly did not approve any reimbursement to Bauchi and Kogi states governments whereas the Federal Executive Council approved reimbursement for them.”

The president told senators of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 which empowers the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to approve contracts – as he said the amounts presented to the National Assembly were duly certified for reimbursement by the Bureau before they were approved by FEC.

He said: “Since the Bureau of Public Procurement is charged with the responsibility of approving contractual sums when there is a need for compliance with the Public Procurement Act 2007, I wish to request that you forward to us details relating to the amount approved by the national assembly for Delta and Taraba states in essence of what certified by the Bureau of Public Procurement for necessary certification approval.

“Meanwhile, the Federal Government shall proceed with the implementation by reimbursing the amount approved by the federal executive council. Furthermore, I wish to suggest that you review their reimbursement in favour of Bauchi and Kogi state governments while looking forward to timely consideration of the request.”

Reacting, Saraki said since the letter did not accuse him of padding, he could not comment. Spokesman to Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said inquiries should be directed to the spokesman of the Senate.

Spokesman of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said he was not in the chamber when the letter was read and could therefore not respond.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan did not answer his phone when contacted. Other senators who spoke to Daily Sun, said they did not attend today’s plenary and we’re yet to be briefed on what transpired.