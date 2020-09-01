Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also in the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at the RCCG and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

No official reasons has been given for the visit as at press time. Adeboye, had rejected the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAMA 2020 bill signed on August 7 has received backlash from religious, non-governmental and human rights organisations, who are kicking against some sections of the law particularly section 839. Section 839 (1) empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association and appoint interim managers where it reasonably believes that- (a) There is or has been misconduct, mismanagement in the administration of the association.”

Reacting to the Act, RCCG’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, had said Adeboye’s opinion was not different from whatever the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) endorsed.