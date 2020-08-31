Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also in the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at the RCCG, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

No official reasons has been given for the visit as at press time.

Adeboye had rejected the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAMA 2020 bill, which was signed on August 7, has received backlash from religious, non-governmental and human rights organisations who are kicking against some sections of the law, particularly section 839.

In the new law, ‘Section 839 (1) empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association and appoint interim managers to manage the affairs of the association where it reasonably believes that- (a) There is or has been misconduct, mismanagement in the administration of the association.’

Reacting to the Act, RCCG’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, had said that Adeboye’s opinion on the issue was not different from whatever the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN endorsed.

According to Olubiyi, Pastor Adeboye was in alignment with the stand of CAN and PFN.

CAN had described the amended CAMA law as ‘satanic’.