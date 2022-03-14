From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has lampooned the Buhari administration, describing it as a lame duck, bare-footed, incompetent and visionless.

Governor Ortom, who made the remarks at a press conference at the Government House in Makurdi on Monday, called on the president to resign and hand it over the reigns of power to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, without further delay.

‘I call on President Buhari to resign and hand over to his Vice. Anyone who is deceiving Mr President that he has performed well is a lair. President Buhari, you have not performed well,’ the Benue governor stated.

‘I will continue to say the truth even against threats to my life. Nigerians are suffering in every aspect of life. Some are even committing suicide because life has now become so unbearable in Nigeria.’

While lamenting the current deteriorating state of the nation, Ortom blamed the Buhari administration for what he described as ineptitude and inaction in addressing the challenges facing the country.

Listing cases of insecurity, disunity among other challenges, the governor warned that if those who should speak out against the current situation in the country failed to do so, the country may go from bottom to underneath under President Buhari.

‘The APC led government has completely failed to fulfil the promises they made to Nigerians in 2015. I was part of the people who elected President Buhari and we worked very hard for it.

‘I have not seen the level of nepotism that is done in this administration. We have never seen this level of disunity, insecurity and we have not witnessed the economy going down the way it is doing. People are keeping quiet but I have called the press conference to let Mr President know that things are not going well in this country.’

The governor regretted the continued attacks and killing of innocent Benue farmers by militia herdsmen and the inability of the federal government to stop the attacks.

He commended security agencies who he said have continued to do their best in securing the state and have even lost over 100 personnel in the process between 2017 and now.

‘From 2017 to date, more than 100 security men have been killed by these murderous Fulani men. Security personnel have tried but they cannot be everywhere and they don’t have the capacity because they are grossly inadequate.

‘I have more than 1.5 million IDPs in Benue as a result of herdsmen killings and the N10 billion the president promised to Benue and other states have not been redeemed. The growing number of out of school children is a dangerous trend and we must take action to redeem ourselves. I have severally proposed a security summit but nothing has happened.

‘This is incompetence, nonperformance, bare-footedness and visionlessness. I want President Buhari to accept the fact that he has failed this country and he should honourably resign as the president of Nigeria and hand over to his vice. He will do better than what we have now.’

Ortom, who maintained that Benue people will no longer cry but would take proactive steps to confront those who have continued to attack, kill and main them, also called on Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and tribal sentiments, to join hands with Benue in insisting that more proactive steps be taken to fight insecurity, corruption and other vices plaguing the country.

‘This country belongs to all of us. It is not about a Fulani president or about President Buhari. We have had Fulani presidents before in the likes of Shagari, Yar’Adua. It’s about incompetence, non-performance, barefootedness and lame-duck,’ Ortom said.