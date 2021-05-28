From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday released “a fact sheet” on the six years old President Muhammadu Buhari administration, stressing that he has recorded giants strides that critics have failed to acknowledge.

It said that the sixth anniversary of the administration, which comes up Saturday, offers an opportunity to reflect and recount the impact the government has made.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, listed 25 areas including health, education, security, agriculture, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations that have yielded positive results, response to COVID-19 among others.

The Presidency pointed out that some people claim that they do not see or hear about what the government has achieved.

It said the administration has achieved a lot but only noticeable to those it referred to as dispassionate fair-minded, and not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

The statement read thus: “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years May 29, 2021.

“This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

“From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the Administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari Administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

“As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics. Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”