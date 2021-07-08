From Agaju Madugba

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has admonished a cross section of Nigerians over what he describes as unfair assessment of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Tagging it the best administration Nigeria has ever had since the 1914 amalgamation by the British colonial government, Masari said that Nigerians should appreciate the economic adversity which has consistently confronted the administration since inception in 2015 due to dwindling crude oil price.

“We must appreciate that within the period that we have known governance in Nigeria, there has never been government that has directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens of this country like this government,” Masari said on Thursday.

He spoke at the Government House during the flag-off of a stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of Federal Government’s National Home-grown School Feeding programme for Katsina State.

With an average of over 800,000 school pupils from each state being fed everyday, Masari noted that the school feeding project alone gulps so much money, alongside other government’s social intervention schemes.

Masari said, “how much is government paying for only one programme, the school feeding which has also greatly encouraged enrolment in schools

“People talk anyhow without giving recognition to this gigantic effort.

“Whether you like Buhari or not, he has redefined governance to such a level that the ordinary person who had never known what government is all about now feels the impact of government.

“This in the midst of all the challenges and Nigeria’s dependent on a sole commodity which it doesn’t have control over the price. “The crude oil price dropped as low as one third and there was a time it even dropped below one third of what it was between 2011 and 2014.

“There was a time a barrel of oil sold for $27, from $140. Yet, the country survived under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“With the little knowledge of human nature, we would have been disappointed but we are not disappointed, instead we are determined.

“Only the tough survive when the situation is tough and that is what we have in the person of Muhammadu Buhari.

“We appreciate the programme in Katsina State because school enrolment has almost doubled, the level of inclusiveness of the ordinary people has increased and we have witnessed a drop in the level of youth restiveness.

“That is why here in Katsina we copied what the Federal government is doing by introducing the S-Power programme.”

In a message she sent at the programme, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruq, said that some nine million pupils currently benefit from the “one nutritious meal a day” during school term nationwide.

“Now we have the mandate to reach an additional five million pupils by 2023 as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

