From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Atiku Kawai Media Group has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the spate of insecurity, poverty and to unite Nigerians before vacating office in 2023.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to the organisation, the President should stop showboating and address insecurity which appears to be disrupting the economy of the country.

Chairman, Organizing committee, Dare Akinniyi in a statement on Wednesday, said: “We cannot say that we have a government in place when it has not taken any decisive steps to vanquish the terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers marauding our nation; we cannot say that we have a government in place when the economy is in a shambles with no sense of direction or purpose; we also cannot say that we have a government in place when the education sector is in a chaotic state, with no meaningful investments made in any of its sectors in the last six years.

“We urge President Buhari to end showboating and address insecurity which is disrupting the economy of our dear country.

“He can put a stop to the killings of Nigerians and unite everyone within the little time left for him and the APC to leave the stage.”

Akinniyi, who disclosed that the group would convene a town hall meetings in the six geo-political zones with the with the theme; ‘Making a Case for National Unity and Prosperity,’ said the move was to find lasting solution to myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, the state of the country needs urgent collective efforts in order to stop the growing negative vices that affect welfare of Nigerians, adding that present government has been overwhelmed with incompetence and cluelessness on how to perform its statutory roles effectively.

“As a form of participatory democracy, the AtikuKawai Media Group is set to hold interactive sessions with Nigerians in the six geo-political zones via town hall meetings.

“We are going to listen to Nigerians across the states of the federation. We will ask them the kind of government they would like to have in 2023, and how their next leader should govern their affairs.

“The maiden edition will be held in Kano on December 4, 2021. The guest speaker for the event is the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, H.E. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau while Sen. Shehu Sani, a well-known and respected activist, will be the keynote speaker. Sen. Dino Melaye, Dr. Baraka Sani and Dr. Ahmed Adamu are expected as discussants, while Segun Showunmi will be the spotlight speaker.

“Themed “Making a Case for National Unity and Prosperity”, the meeting aims to engage both relevant stakeholders in nation building and the electorates, hear the community’s views on public issues as it affects the entire country and, consequently, seek ways of finding solutions to such issues.

“The National Unity and Prosperity Town Hall meetings are specifically designed to encourage wide social interaction between us and members of the public on burning issues such as unity, national prosperity, failed leadership, and the way forward,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .