From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Conference of Concerned Igbo Elders for Peace and National Unity, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to treat bandits and thier sponsors as enemies of Nigeria giving their nefarious activities in different parts of the country.

This is even as it appealed to him to stop sidelining the South-East region in appointments, especially that of the service chiefs.

It noted that serious governments all over the world do not treat criminal elements with kid gloves, but rather deploy maximum state assets to crush their potency.

The group’s National President, Prof William Okocha, and National Secretary, Dr Chioma Obi, in a statement yesterday,

reminded the President of the need to uphold the constitutional provision, which makes security and welfare of citizens the most primary responsibility of government.

The statement reads: “The frightening state of insecurity in the country today must attract the attention of well-meaning Nigerians, and as Igbo elders, we feel the urgency in letting our dear President know that the development has the potential and potentiality to undermine his administration.

“Our fear is heightened by the feeling – rightly or wrongly – that the President may not be visiting the ugly development with the superior force that is required to turn the tide in favour of the State.

“In our humble view, criminal elements must be treated as enemies of state, not minding whose ox is gored in the process; that is the way to go for any nation determined to assert her authority and sovereignty.

“The President must collate the aggregate views of critics, without necessarily considering their identities and leanings, for building of true nationhood abhors undue attachments.

“Another point worthy of the President’s attention, in our estimation, is the reality of our exclusion from sensitive appointments, that seems to define this government, which must be quickly addressed, in national interest.

“A situation where the Igbo race is constantly left out,or sidelined, in the scheme of national affairs, does not augur well for the meaning and contemplation of the country’s unity in diversity.

“On this note, and to engender cross-ethnic trust, we appeal to President Buhari and his influential lieutenants, to review the appointment of Service Chiefs, with a view to incorporating the interest of the South East, and by extension, appeasing the federal character principle.”