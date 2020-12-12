By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay SAN has disagreed with regional socio-cultural groups; Afenifere, Ohanaeze and Arewa youths who are accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of undermining the nation’s democracy by failing to honour the summon by the House of Representatives over the security challenges facing the country.

However, Prof. Sagay in an interview said that Nigerians should not forget that the president is not only the head of the executive but also Head of State. He said: “the right of summoning people to National Assembly does not extend to the President. It extends to the Ministers and people in parastatals and so on, who are implementing policies which are supported by budget that has been passed by them.”

But Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, a socio-cultural organization of the Yoruba people said that action showed that President Buhari believes he is above the law. “President Buhari thinks he is above the law. You are the one obeying the constitution, he is not obeying the constitution. He sees himself as a marshal ruler that the senate is lower to him. He is not a democratic person. If the National Assembly has the balls they should set impeaching the president in motion but if they cannot, they are just figureheads. He has the mentality that he is above the rule of law. Buhari didn’t run for the presidency for posterity sake of the country but for his sake,” he stated.

Same way, Uche Achi-Opaga, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that President Buhari has only exhibited that Nigeria is under civil rule and not a democracy. Also, Yerima Shettima, National President, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), said President Buhari’s action is undemocratic. Dr. Dogo Isuwa, National Publicity Secretary, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, said that President Buhari should have honoured the invitation for democracy’s sake.