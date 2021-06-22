By Sunday Ani, Chukwudi Nweje and Romanus Okoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended his appointments and policies, saying they are fair and inclusive.

He was apparently reacting to the gale of criticisms against his alleged lopsided appointment which critics say favour one part of the country.

Buhari said there was no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.

He spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Conference with the theme: “The future is a decision.”

The conference, first of its kind in the history of the APC was attended by youths representatives from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He maintained that the party would keep implementing and executing policies that were not only beneficial but fair to all Nigerians.

“So far, all the policies initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration has been guided by equity and inclusiveness. There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.”

He explained that what an area lacked in one aspect was compensated for in another.

However, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Middle Belt Forum, former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chijioke Okoli faulted the President Buhari’s claim.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said the administration has been most unfair in terms of appointments and policies.

“There has never been an administration in this country that is as unfair and alienates certain parts of the country as that of President Buhari. For Buhari to claim he is fair shows he is unaware of the feelings of the Nigerian public. It seems certain English words connote a different meaning to president Buhari,” he said.

Ohanaeze’s scribe, Alex Chidozie Ogbonna, agued that the lopsidedness is not just in favour of the north but the Fulani extraction, which he said gives great concern to even the northerners.

He said after his election in 2015, he did not hide his disdain for the South East when he said those who gave him 97 percent would not be treated the same way as those who gave him five per cent.

“And true to his pronouncement, his administration has been skewed against the South East that didn’t give him much electoral support in 2015. But even when the zone supported him in 2019, the trend did not change. So, he can’t say his appointments and policies have been fair and inclusive. I disagree with him on that.”

President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, said if the president was right in his claims, people would not complain about his administration.He noted that the president has been so nepotistic in all his political appointments so much that every important organisation in Nigeria is headed by a northern Muslim.

“The president is not just nepotistic in his appointments and policies, he also has an agenda which favours what he wants to protect. I don’t want to say he lied, but the data is there for everybody to see. Nearly all appointments, even in some states where the Fulani population is insignificant like in Nasawara and Taraba, are taken by the Fulani. There is nepotism in Buhari’s government, which has never been experienced in Nigeria before now. So, let him change. Nigerians don’t hate him; it is his policies that Nigerians don’t like. It is his policies that are creating all the problems we are having today. It is his policies that are making people say they are no longer interested in this country.”

Okoli (SAN) equally disagreed with the president, saying if the president said his appointments and policies are fair and inclusive, then he is not just habituating in an alternate universe but has also taken his audience to the theatre of the absurd.

“And in such theatre, you are torn between laughing and crying. The disingenuousness is beyond belief. He had earlier acknowledged the lopsided nature of his appointments but justified them on the basis of merit. It is a village idiot that would believe him in his embarrassing appointment of some of the least qualified from a section of the country, which are, in the first place, disadvantaged educationally, in the presence of qualified manpower.”

For Dr Ezeife, President Buhari’s appointments are motivated by blood relationship while his policies are driven by love and hatred.

“He hates the South East and to a lesser extent the South-South. He loves Niger Republic even though it is not part of Nigeria. He loves Muslims and hates Christians. It is not possible for him to say his appointments and policies are fair and equitable. I can’t believe he can say such a thing but if indeed he said so, then something is wrong, too wrong for correction,” he said.

•Criminal elements’ll be brought to book

–President

Notwithstanding the criticisms, Buhari has reassured that no effort would be spared in tackling insecurity in the country and bringing its perpetrators to justice.

“As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I will like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

“As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.

“I am happy to see that we are beginning to see the results and we keep improving until the country is rid of such divisive elements,’’ he said.

Buhari implored Nigerians not to be discouraged or relent in the joint task of nation building.

He stressed that we have no other country but Nigeria, adding that it was the responsibility of everyone to work toward the development and advancement of the country.

He advised that unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past should be put behind, as we forge a better future for the country.

This, he added, could be achieved through patience, perseverance, love and empathy for one another irrespective of tribe, language and religion.

Buhari also gave assurance that the APC would remain bound by the tenets of its manifesto and constitution.

He noted that while the party`s constitution and manifesto might not be perfect, they were put together to ensure that elected and appointed members of the party conducted themselves in the most responsible manner possible.

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has said her faith in younger generation of Nigerian women and youths remained unshakable.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr Rukayyatu Gurin, the first lady expressed her unalloyed support and commitment to the party.