From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for governments across Africa to renew its social compact with citizens to improve governance, development and build institutions that promote inclusive security and prosperity.

He stated this at the 5th conference of Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees of the House of Representatives, yesterday.

The conference is a platform that brings together lawmakers from across Africa, and representatives of the African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and European Union (EU) to exchange ideas, share experiences and deliberate on common approaches to addressing threats to the continent’s collective security.

The president, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said his administration was actively working to ensure that no segment of the Nigerian population felt alienated and marginalised.

“We recognise that having large segments of our population feeling alienated and marginalised is a critical vulnerability. The challenge then is for us to develop measures through policy and legislation that create an umbrella of human security over our people and thereby prevent the forces of destabilisation from weaponising the frustrations of the marginalised. In doing this, we will also ensure that the human and material resources that we should be deploying for growth and development are not consumed in conflict.”

The president while noting that the conference was timely, urged African governments to have more strategiccollaboration to tackle existential threats across the continent. He highlighted the efforts by the Nigerian government to address its security challenges, particularly terrorism and insurgency.

He told the gathering of parliamentarians that they have a crucial role in leading domestic advocacy for vital security partnerships in their respective countries.

